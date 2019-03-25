KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Arkansas softball team was unable to string together enough base hits in the final innings of Sunday’s rubber match, dropping Game 3 to No. 5 Tennessee in a 5-2 decision.

Arkansas (22-9, 4-5) would score first, as junior Sydney Parr took her first at-bat to the warning track in center field for a triple. Sophomore Hannah McEwen followed with a key sacrifice hit to center field, giving Parr the chance to score from third and putting the Hogs ahead 1-0.

The sacrifice by McEwen is Arkansas’ 15th of the season, an SEC best.

Tennessee (26–5, 4-2) would capitalize off an error by the Hogs on a two-out dropped fly ball to tie the game at one in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lady Volunteers strung together four runs on three hits and another Razorback error to take a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

Junior Autumn Storms would enter in relief for starter Mary Haff in the fourth, retiring the final five Lady Vols in order through the next inning.

Designated hitter Danielle Gibson sent one into right field for a base hit in the sixth inning, as Arkansas called on pinch runner Sam Torres. Torres found herself on third base after a double by senior Ashley Diaz, and then scored as senior Katie Warrick put the ball in play and was thrown out at first.

The rally would end there for Arkansas as the next two batters would be retired by Lady Vol relief pitcher Matty Moss.

Arkansas recorded five hits in the contest, two from Gibson and one a piece from Diaz, Parr and pinch-hitter Ryan Jackson.

Haff followed her career-best performance with another impressive show in the circle, striking out five Lady Vols while allowing only four hits in 22 batters faced.

The Razorbacks will continue their road stint with a double-header at UT-Arlington on Tuesday. After the mid-week contest, Arkansas will jump back into SEC play with a home series against No. 18 Kentucky on March 29-31.