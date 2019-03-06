Former UAFS men's basketball coach Justin Bailey was fired Feb. 7 after the coach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to documents released Tuesday by the University of Arkansas System following a Freedom of Information request by the Times Record.

Bailey was placed on administrative leave Jan. 9 following the Dec. 30 arrest. An incident report from the Arkansas State Police shows Bailey had a blood-alcohol level of 0.10 at the time of his arrest. Documents from the university say Bailey was on an official business trip and driving a rental car on the university's account at the time.

"Your unprofessional and unlawful behavior makes it impossible for you to serve in a leadership role as the Head Coach of the Men's Basketball program. Therefore, you were informed of your termination for cause by Athletic Director (Curtis) Janz at that meeting," states a letter to Bailey from UAFS Director of Human Resources Beverly L. McClendon dated Feb. 8, 2019. The letter goes on to say Bailey is not eligible for re-hire with any schools within the University of Arkansas System.

Bailey offered his resignation to Janz in a letter dated Feb. 13, 2019.

Bailey was announced as the new men's coach last summer. A native of Fort Smith, he is a former UAFS basketball player and former UAFS assistant men’s basketball coach and head men’s cross country coach.

Janz assumed coaching duties following Bailey's suspension and subsequent firing, and will act as head coach until the end of the 2019 season. The team finished the Heartland Conference regular season tied for seventh place with St. Mary’s and clinched the No. 7 seed in this week’s Heartland Conference Tournament.

The Lions will play the No. 2 seed, Dallas Baptist, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Tulsa for the opening round of the conference tournament.