After Saturday, nothing was locked up for either University of Central Arkansas Bears or Sugar Bears teams for the road to the Southland Conference Tournament.

Both teams lost to Abilene Christian University at the Farris Center as the Bears dropped out of the top eight spots needed to qualify and the Sugar Bears are in danger of falling out.

Needing a win to lock up their spot in the Southland Conference Tournament, the Sugar Bears (11-15, 6-10 SLC) fell just short of knocking off the No.3 team at home in a 67-65 loss in the final seconds of the game.

A win would have all but ensured the team would qualify for the SLC Tournament, but now, the Sugar Bears will play the current fifth seed in Sam Houston State (15-11, 10-6 SLC) and a team that is battling for their spot in Northwestern State.

UCA will first play the Bearkats at home as part of senior night, where seniors Kamry Orr, Antonija Bozic and Alanie Fisher will play their final games at the Farris Center.

They will face a good team in Sam Houston State, which beat the Sugar Bears 66-62 on Jan. 9 in Huntsville, Texas.

UCA is currently on a three-game losing streak, while the Bearkats convincingly won their previous two games against Houston Baptist and New Orleans at home.

The Bearkats are led in scoring and steals by junior guard Jaylonn Walker’s 15.4 points per game and 65 steals.

Junior guard Jenniffer Oramas leads the team in assists per game with 4.8, while senior forward Lydia Baxter leads the team in rebounds per game with 8.1 and freshman forward Amber Leggett is leading the team in blocks with 23.

UCA is led by senior guard Kamry Orr in points per game, assists per game and steals with 15.8 points per game, 3.5 assists per game and 62 steals.

Senior guard Alanie Fisher and sophomore forward Hannah Langhi lead the team in rebounds per game with 4.5 per game, while Langhi leads the team in blocks with 14.

The Sugar Bears need to win, whether it’s the SHSU game or the Northwestern State game as there are three teams breathing down UCA’s neck, which includes Northwestern State with a 5-11 record.

The Sugar Bears lead the all-time series 14-4 with UCA has a 9-0 record at the Farris Center.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Farris Center. The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM The Bear.

Men

On the men’s side, they are looking to get back in the SLC Tournament after free falling from near the top of the SLC after losing eight of their last nine, while SHSU has won 16 of its last 17.

The Bears broke a seven-game losing streak with a 92-74 win over Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 27 at the Farris Center.

UCA then lost 67-55 to Abilene Christian as part of senior day Saturday at the Farris Center when the Bears’ shooting went cold in the second half.

UCA will need help to get back into the Southland Conference Tournament as it is now in the ninth spot along with Northwestern State.

Three teams above them are tied for sixth through eight in the tournament.

The Bears will now play SHSU in hopes of sneaking into the tournament.

The Bearkats are led in points per game and assists per game by senior Josh Delaney’s 13.5 points per game and 4.7 assists per game.

Junior forward Kai Mitchell leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.3 and blocks with 23.

Junior guard Chad Bowie leads the team in steals with 44.

UCA is led in scoring, assists per game and steals by sophomore guard DeAndre Jones, averaging 12.4 points per game, 4.9 assists per game and 57 steals.

Sophomore center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game and blocks with 6.1 rebounds per game and 67 blocks.

SHSU leads the all-time series 18-3 with a 9-0 record in Huntsville, Texas.

The Bears and Bearkats will start their game at 6:30 p.m. in Huntsville.