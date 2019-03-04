St. Louis, Missouri – Trying to avoid its season ending before the national tournament, Central Baptist College played the No. 8 Missouri Baptist Spartans, regular season American Midwest Conference champions, Saturday in the AMC semifinals.

CBC (21-10) used a second-half scoring surge to upset the Spartans (28-4) 64-58 and advance to Tuesday’s AMC Championship Game for the first time in program history.

Senior Percell Washington led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds, while junior Yberson Augustin chipped in 13, freshman Jalen Adams had 12 and junior Quentre Roberts put in 11.

CBC shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 65.2 percent in the second half and 35.7 percent from three, 62.5 percent in the second half and locked down the Spartans defensively, holding them to 44.4 percent in the second half (46.8 percent for the game) and 2 for 10 from three in the second half (6 for 21 in the game).

The game featured 13 ties and 12 lead changes, and the Mustangs only had eight turnovers while winning the rebounding battle 29-27.

Washington made the first two field goals of the game for CBC and the Mustangs led, 4-3, 1:14 into the contest.

Missouri Baptist then took the lead back, and the two teams went back and fourth before the Spartans closed the first half on a 7-0 run to lead 26-20 at the break.

The Mustangs came out firing in the second half, making their first three baskets to tie the game at 26 and neither team led by more than two until the 11:22 mark in the second half when the Spartans took a four-point lead at 40-36.

CBC would not go away, however, as an Augustin three cut the lead to one and, after another MBU basket, a second-straight Augustin three tied the score at 42.

Neither team led by more than two for the next 8:44 until CBC began a 6-0 run to put the game away.

With 31 seconds left and the score tied at 58, Roberts buried a three to give CBC the lead at 61-58, which he set up by blocking a Spartan shot that could have given them the lead.

The Mustangs closed the game at the free-throw line, surrendering just a layup after the game had already been decided.

The Mustangs will now head Tuesday to Parkville, Missouri, to face off against the Park Pirates in their first appearance ever in the AMC Championship contest.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the winner will clinch the AMC's second NAIA National Tournament bid.