Despite several opportunities to tie the game in overtime with 18.3 seconds left, the Conway Wampus Cats couldn’t nail their shots to push the game into a second overtime as they lost 67-64 to Bryant.

The Wampus Cats (19-7, 9-4 6A Central) played much of the game from behind, but a 3-pointer by senior Christian Williams tied the game at 59 with 2.3 second left in the game.

“He came through and that's what you expect from your seniors,” Wampus Cats coach Brian “Salty” Longing said.

Conway stole the ball on Bryant’s transition, but couldn’t get the shot to fall, pushing the game to overtime.

After junior Caleb London stole a pass and layed it up on the other end, giving Conway a 61-59 lead just over a minute into the overtime period.

Then, Bryant (22-4, 13-1 6A Central) went on a 7-0 run before Williams was fouled on a 3-point attempt, which he made all three shots at the free-throw line, making the score 66-64.

The Hornets inbounds the ball and Conway fouled junior Khalen Robinson — who led all scorers with 30 points up to that point — sending him to the free-throw line.

Robinson split his free throws, giving Conway an opportunity to tie the game once again.

The Wampus Cats fired at least four shots from beyond the arc, but none fell, eventually giving the ball back to Bryant with little time left on the clock.

The buzzer sounded and Conway fell 67-64 to the 6A Central regular season champions.

“We had a couple of really good looks at the end,” Longing said. “You have to credit Bryant. They came on the road in a tough environment and got one at our place.”

Conway started the game looking like it would control much of the game, leading after the first quarter 16-10.

It looked as though the Wampus Cats would continue to lead in the second quarter, but the Hornets climbed back into the game on the back of an 11-point second quarter by Robinson, eventually taking a 25-22 lead at halftime.

“We had a long stretch in the second quarter where we thought offensively, we played really poorly,” Longing said. “We made some bad decisions, we turned the ball over in transition some, go three to four minutes without scoring and kind of got behind the eight ball. I thought we came out in the second half, playing really well. We just came a play or two short from winning the ball game.”

Part of that run to bring it back, Bryant held Conway scoreless from the 4:14 mark in the second quarter to the 1:41 mark.

The Hornets pushed their lead to a game-high seven points with 5:17 left in the third quarter.

A pair of 3-pointers at the end of the third brought the Wampus Cats within two points.

Conway tied the game after London grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back with 6:39 left in the fourth.

After London seemed to grab the momentum and a 54-53 lead for the Wampus Cats with 2:54 left in the fourth, but Bryant regained the lead until Williams’ 3-pointer tied it up at 59 at the end of regulation.

“We switched from man to zone in the fourth quarter and it really had more to do with the fact that they were getting to the rim,” Longing said. “Robinson was getting all the shots he wanted. It was just a change to see if it would work. I thought we did a pretty good job. We gave up a couple of offensive rebounds. Robinson got loose on us and hit a 3-pointer. That’s why he’s one of the best players in the conference.”

London scored 19 points, followed by senior Jakilyn Kaiser’s 13 points and WIlliams’ 12.

Conway will have a first-round bye in the 6A state tournament after locking up the 6A Central’s No. 2 seed.

The Wampus Cats will play the winner of Rogers and Central at 8:30 p.m. March 1 at Bentonville West.

Girls

Conway 77,

Bryant 68

The girls game was also an exciting one with Conway (25-4, 12-2 6A Central) coming away with a 77-68 win over the Lady Hornets (16-10, 6-8 6A Central).

The Lady Cats fell into a 10-4 hole with 4:03 left in the first quarter, but then turned things around, going on a 14-7 run to close out the quarter, finishing with an 18-17 lead after one.

By halftime, Bryant eventually retook the lead and lead 38-34 by halftime.

Conway fell into an eight-point hole but took the lead for the final time with 1:45 left in the third when junior Jadah Pickens scored three points the old fashioned way, giving the Lady Cats a 49-48 lead.

Conway built its lead up by as many as 10 before going up by its game-high 11-point lead with 40 seconds left on a pair of free throws by senior Myia Yelder.

Yelder finished with 19 points, while freshman Jaiden Thomas led the Lady Cats with 22 points.

Pickens added 11, while senior Reagan Roetzel scored 14.

Bryant senior Kalia Walker led all scorers with 24 points, followed by senior Allison Steen’s 17 points.

The Lady Cats also locked up the No. 2 seed in the 6A State Tournament.

Conway will play the winner of Cabot and Rogers at 7 p.m. March 1 in the second round.