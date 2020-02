I have known Dianna Hewitt Ladd for over 20 years. I became acquainted with her as a member of the Greenwood Lions Club. I admire her dedication and service to the community, as well as her family values. She has exhibited a strong work ethic in all aspects of her career, whether it be by volunteering, serving as a city attorney or her passion for family law. I completely support Dianna Hewitt Ladd for Circuit Court Judge Division VII.