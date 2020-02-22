I would like to take a moment to strongly recommend Judge Jim O'Hern for re-election to the position of District Court Judge on March 3. As a Fort Smith businessman for 40 years, and having known Judge O'Hern for 40 years as well, I can attest that he is a man of the finest character and integrity, highest ethics, and above all, fairness and dedication to the position to which we have entrusted him. I encourage everyone to get out and vote to re-elect Judge Jim O'Hern. He is clearly the right choice for the position.