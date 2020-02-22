Amy Grimes is the best choice to be Fort Smith District Judge Division I. I have known Amy and her parents my whole life. I know Amy was raised with a good, faith-based foundation. I have also known her husband Gary for almost 30 years. Amy understands what is right and wrong and has the judicial temperament Fort Smith needs in its next district court judge.

I believe she has been preparing with her years of legal experience to be a good judge with fair judgment. Give Amy a chance, give her your vote — she will do a good job. Join me in voting for Amy Grimes for Fort Smith District Judge Division I. A judge Fort Smith can believe in!