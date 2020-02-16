Nancy Pelosi said, "We have to pass the Health Care Act so we can see what's in it." Now many Republicans are saying, "We need a Constitutional Convention so we can change some of the bad things into good things." I would like to change a couple of things in the Constitution and Bill of Rights myself, as would everybody else, but we cannot be guaranteed which ones would be left alone and which ones would be changed, and what would they be changed into.

Who do you know that has a couple of dislikes with their automobile? In the city of Fort Smith there are about 2,000 car trades each month. Who gives up their automobile and signs over the title before they receive their next car that's been chosen by someone else? Who transfers the title and deed to their home and land and then waits for the real estate agent to show them what they just bought?

Many registered voters want to know how many elected officials are supportive of this Con-Con movement so we can vote the rebels out. We elected you to support and defend the Constitution, not to change it. We would be jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire. When I was 15 years old, I liked to work on Daddy's farm truck. One day he told me, "Curtis, if it's not broke, don't fix it." We have made do with this Constitution for nearly a quarter of a century and we can survive a thousand more years if we would teach it in every classroom; the public needs to know it and demand that our elected officials support it and defend it, like they vowed to do. Otherwise, we will refer to you as a Judas, betraying us.