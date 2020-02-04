Democrats are indulging in criticism, ridicule, labeling, investigations, lawsuits, impeachment, etc. Why not address the facts? The following list shows just some of Trump's accomplishments in his first three years:

• Approximately 800,000 less deportations than the last three years of Obama's administration.

• Unemployment rate in December 2019 at 3.5%, lowest since 1969.

• Working with manufacturing, created over 500,000 jobs.

• Jobs contributed to 4.6 million fewer on food stamps.

• Stock market 2016 at 16,000; 2020 at record high of 29,000.

• Poverty rates are at record lows.

• Many changes and funding to strengthen law enforcement for better resources to maintain law and order.

• Passed largest tax cuts and reforms in U.S. history.

• Renegotiating better trade deals with Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, E.U. and China. Soon will meet with U.K.

• Boosted energy exports; natural gas exporter for the first time in 60 years.

• Coal exports are up 60%.

• Expanded health insurance plans and made them 50% cheaper than Obamacare plans.

• Premiums under Obamacare increase every year but cost has been cut starting 2019.

• Medicare Advantage plans to provide more benefits at 6% lower cost than 2018.

• Through new regulations, the FDA is now approving a record number of generic drugs.

• Negotiating to freeze and/or lower the cost of drugs.

• VA Mission Act made many changes to the VA, including better quality of care for veterans.

• Funding and negotiating military rebuilding projects.

• First ever Department of Defense audit, which will eliminate waste.

• Funding and building our southern boundary wall.

• Stopped yearly monetary payments intended to appease North Korea.

Many more items make up Trump's list of accomplishments, but they aren't being reported by "fake news." People are uninformed.