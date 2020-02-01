There has been a recent increase in the use of cannabidiol (CBD) products across all ages and for many reasons. I had been using CBD oil for several months and was pleased with the results, however something happened recently that has caused me to reevaluate its use.

A few weeks ago, I underwent outpatient surgery. I was very careful about the medications and supplements that I took prior to the surgery and followed my doctors advice to the letter. My surgeon said that I bled more than usual during the surgery and I had to return to the office two days in a row for bandage changes due to excessive bleeding. Upon research (I Googled "CBD and bleeding") I discovered that CBD oil can act as an anticoagulant in some people. I have spoken to several medical professionals in the past few weeks and none of them knew about this possible side effect.

I am not advocating either for or against the use of CBD products, each person must decide for themselves if they benefit from its use. All I am suggesting is that you do your research, talk to your doctor and be informed about the possible anticoagulant effects of CBD products.