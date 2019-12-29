As we enjoy another season of gathering with family and friends, my mind always goes to my grandmother’s dining room table. In the early 1980s, my grandparents, Ralph and Cathy Colley, moved into the Barling home in which she still lives. As a military family, they had moved around quite a bit during their marriage, even living for a time in Germany and Japan. I believe my granddad wanted to give his wife a grand home. And so they built the striking white, two-story home fronted by a porch with tall, imposing columns.

Once they were ready to move in, they held the first of many gatherings and during that time of fellowship with friends and family, they asked their pastor to pray over their home. He prayed that their home would be a blessing to others. And this began a pattern, a habit of intentional hospitality to many folks over many years.

As grand as the house was, Grandmother quickly realized that they could host more people if only they had more space, specifically a bigger dining room. She broached the idea to her husband.

My granddad said, “Well, show me how big you want it.”

She replied, “I’ll have to go outside to do that.”

She then headed to the backyard and walked out a ways.

He responded, “I wish I hadn’t asked.”

But expand they did by extending the entire back end of their house. They gained a sunroom, office, and most importantly, a dining room that now measures 16 x 32 feet, roughly double the size of the original.

That meant the table could be extended and still fit nicely in the room with plenty of room around it. Now there’s no need to put a leaf in the table; it is always ready for 14.

Most of my meals around that table were after church on Sunday, that quintessential Southern staple of faith, family and food — Sunday lunch. It was a given that if we were in town, we would gather around that table. The usual suspects would be my parents and my older brother and me along with my aunt and uncle and two cousins — 10 of us Colleys. But it was not at all unusual for us to be joined by guests, sometimes extended family, sometimes friends from church, sometimes exchange students who stayed with my aunt and uncle, sometimes college roommates.

My grandfather would greet each of us at the door wearing a lacy apron and engulfing us in a bear hug. Grandmother would be bustling around the kitchen stirring a pot of pinto beans and checking on cornbread, also in a lacy apron. Finally, after we kids helped get food on the table, my granddad would take his place at the head of the table and look around at everyone. He then would greet us all and thank us for joining them and he would offer thanks and praise to his Heavenly Father. Granddad had such a way of welcome that I think it would have been difficult for an outsider to tell which of us were family and which were guests. He genuinely loved everyone who gathered at the table. And my grandparents were a wonderful team, never more acutely realized than when they were inviting people into their home.

Besides those Sunday lunches, there were many parties and gatherings over the years — birthdays, church groups, their military friends — the Retired Officers and the Retired Officers’ Wives clubs, and holiday-themed events.

Often there was a theme which meant carefully arranged centerpieces and perhaps costumes. My grandmother has an entire closet in her home stuffed with grass skirts and plastic leis, brightly colored sombreros and bandanas, Mardi gras masks and St. Patrick’s Day accoutrements. One of her favorite themes was making what she called “hobo” dinners which consisted of a sandwich and chips and cookies wrapped up in a bandana.

The first home my grandmother remembers is the box car she lived in with her parents when her father worked on the railroad. Her mother cooked wonderful meals to serve the other railroad workers who were grateful for the reminder of home even in daunting working conditions. She fondly remembers helping her mother cook and serve. She can recall to this day a gentleman who would now and again leave a coin by his place to tip her for her service. More important than the knowledge of how to fix mashed potatoes or perfect rolls, was the satisfaction of hosting. Surely this foundation was further developed as Grandmother hosted many when my granddad was a captain in the Army.

It is not an exaggeration to say that my grandparents hosted hundreds of people throughout the years in their home. In fact, there are records. Grandmother kept notebooks in which she recorded the menu of every meal and had each guest sign it. Several years ago, I was looking through them and found one that showed the first dinner there after my husband and I were married. We had driven straight there when we got home from our honeymoon and had a wonderful dinner with family and many of the friends who were in our wedding. That may have been one of the first times I had signed anything using my married name.

When I visit Grandmother who is now in her 96th year, I can not help but slip into that precious space that has held so many wonderful moments with the people I love the most. Oh, it’s bittersweet, because in many ways, those experiences, as all must, are coming to an end. Even though the table is always set as if at any moment, people will gather again to laugh and smile and eat, there is no one to inherit this table, not special or antique or heirloom in any way except that, of course, in its own way, it is priceless.

If this table could talk, I don’t think it would just talk; it would laugh; it would sigh; it would tear up and mostly, it would smile a smile of utter satisfaction and contentment. Those are the feelings I felt the most sitting at my grandparents’ table.