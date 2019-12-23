So now the Democrats in the House of Representatives have followed through on threats of impeaching our president. Mrs. Pelosi has also stated that the House would temporarily withhold these articles from the Senate. Her reason for doing so depended on how the Senate would conduct the trial and if it would be done fairly. What hypocrisy! Did Adam Schiff conduct the House proceedings fairly? He totally did not allow fairness. What Pelosi is doing is blatantly unconstitutional. According to Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution, "The Senate shall have sole Power to try all Impeachments." Mrs. Pelosi cannot dictate to the Senate what to do. The House part is over. They are trying to usurp the power of the Senate given in our Constitution. Hopefully the Republican party will stand against this.

I appeal to every voter to contact your senators, even the White House, to voice your opinion on the circus going on in Washington. We have a president who has fulfilled many campaign promises, is pro-life, pro-Israel, pro-American and trying to do what is best for our nation. He has had little help from the Democrats, who have been intent on impeachment for two-and-a-half years (per Mrs. Pelosi). Our country will never be what it should be if we allow its enemies to impeach our president. Please be in prayer for our nation, be active voters and be someone who cares what our country will be for future generations.