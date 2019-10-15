As a loving Christian mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and former childcare worker at various locations in the River Valley, along with an after-school school teacher, it really saddens my heart terribly to hear about babies being left in hot cars. There is no excuse for this craziness and absolutely no reason why anyone does this to these precious, little, sweet, innocent ones. To say "you forgot" is insane, with no apologies.

"Can a woman forget her sucking child that she will not have compassion on the son of her womb? Yea, they may forget, yet will I not forget thee." — Isaish 49:15.