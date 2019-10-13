It's easy to forget when so many are cynical about public service that Arkansans continue to make a difference as citizen-volunteers working to improve our state.



One example is Fort Smith accountant Mike Carroll, who played an important role in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to reorganize Arkansas state government. Carroll chaired the Transformation Advisory Board, a 15-member panel established in early 2017 to review ideas and make recommendations to the administration.



In May 2017, Carroll told media, “I think it will be really interesting to hear from the citizens of Arkansas as to things that they would like to see improved, things that they think can be improved, and their ideas to do that.”

Eighteen months later, the panel ended its work and made recommendations that served as the basis for the reorganization plan enacted by the legislature this year.



Accounting is an often-overlooked part of public policy, especially in the fiscal realm. Curious about its role in the reorganization, I spoke to Carroll, a 1977 Ouachita Baptist University graduate, about efforts to make state government more efficient.



Carroll told me his background as an accountant, which spans more than 40 years, helped inform his work as TAB chairman. He said accounting is important to the reorganization's future success, explaining, "Governor Hutchinson made it clear from the very beginning that the goals of his transformation initiative are multifaceted." These include improving services, efficiency and saving tax dollars.



The reorganization "requires that periodic information be made available reporting the progress of the transformation initiative." He said the ability "to capture the information" as well as the process to quantify the savings achieved through the reorganization will be extremely important." In sum, accounting is key to the process.



A unique part of the reorganization is the new state Department of Transformation and Shared Services. "For transformation to be effective," Carroll said, "it must become a part of the DNA of Arkansas state government. This isn’t a “one and done” program. Transformation must always be in the thought process of state government."



The process is "scalable." Carroll explained, "This is a model that successful businesses in Arkansas utilize. It certainly will be beneficial for our state government as well. This is an area of incredible opportunity in the transformation initiative as these “back office” operations are consolidated into a comprehensive department that will oversee the services for all state agencies."



The last major Arkansas reorganization occurred nearly 50 years ago. Carroll hopes the panel's work will continue "to make our state an attractive home for future generations of Arkansans."



More than half of TAB members were private sector volunteers. Carroll said the "diversity of backgrounds allowed for robust discussion" as the panel worked through the components of reorganization. Adoption of their work is a powerful reminder that citizens can make a difference, despite the cynics.

Economist Greg Kaza is executive director of the Arkansas Policy Foundation, a nonprofit think tank founded in 1995 in Little Rock.