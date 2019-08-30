I just read the column in our local paper titled "It's Time For Journalists To Tell More Complex Truths." The biggest problem in our country is not immigration and border security, ISIS and national security, terrorism, rampant homelessness, gun violence or anything else. The problem is that the mainstream media does not report the news accurately or truthfully. An example: Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris both said the Missouri policeman murdered Michael Brown. The mainstream media chose to repeat those comments verbatim even though they were just plain lies. A thorough investigation, supported by several African-American witnesses, verified the policeman's version of events. Brown was a 6'4", 295 pound, young man who had just robbed a store and came after the policeman.

If journalists would start reporting the news and not their very biased views, many of our problems would fix themselves because the public would be getting the facts and the truth, not fake, false or part of the news. You stated that journalists have limited opportunities to "shape news coverage." It's not your job to shape the news, it's your job to report the news and let the reader decide how he or she should respond. If journalists had simply done their reporting jobs, Bill Clinton would be in jail, Hillary would have never been able to run for president and we would not have been saddled with the worst anti-American, anti-military president in history — Barack Obama. Had journalists reported the nefarious acts in which the Clintons were involved and the evil and virulent company Obama kept, America would have been much better off. A well-informed public would have not permitted any of the aforementioned individuals to hold high public office.

You, madam, are obviously part of the problem.