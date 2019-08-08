I read with interest about the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority's design review of a business' signage (Aug. 6 edition). From the description, the process seemed picky, but I get it. It is a historical area. As a patron of the area, I would submit direction signage is necessary — the area can be confusing.

The subject that seems very inconsistent to me is the fact that the Fort Chaffee businesses are held to very exacting standards by the Authority (as evidenced by the signage design review). At the same time, the Authority is allowing warehouses to be interspersed within the commercial area. Seems like a clouded vision on the Authority’s part.