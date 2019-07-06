In response to Curtis Mitchell's letter on June 26, the fake news comes from Fox News and Sean Hannity. None of the news sources are right all the time, but Fox News doesn't tell the truth. They support Trump all the way. How can you people be so blinded by what Trump says? He is not a wolf in sheep's clothing, he is a wolf is plain sight. Look at all the lies he has told on live television — all documented.

One thing that really got me was when he said that he knows more than the generals do and more about ISIS than anyone. I doubt he knows where some of those countries even are. I doubt he has ever looked at a world map. Believe a lie and be damned; follow the wolf and he will lead you to hell.