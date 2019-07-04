Happy birthday, America.

Fort Smith-area residents will be celebrating today, just like millions of others across the country. But our celebrations will come just shortly after one of the most difficult periods in our region’s history.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since Memorial Day, but for many in the Fort Smith area, it’s been a time period full of challenges and heartbreak.

That stretch between two summer holidays — Memorial Day and the Fourth of July — saw the Arkansas River reach levels never seen before in our area. Residents are still recovering from the historic flooding that swept in around Memorial Day, just as schools were preparing to let out for the summer. The river remained at record levels for many days, and the flooding left behind devastation for many local residents. Many are still working to pick up the pieces.

That’s why this year’s Fourth of July celebrations — including the Fort Smith Mayor’s Celebration today at Ross Pendergraft Park and National Historic Site — carry so much meaning. We need these events both as individuals and as a community to celebrate what we’ve overcome over the past few weeks. We need them to celebrate the local volunteers who quickly organized and provided assistance during such a challenging time. Groups and individuals came together to fill sandbags, deliver supplies and make donations. If that doesn’t represent the spirit of America, we don’t know what does.

“After all we’ve been through together,” Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said recently, “we owe ourselves a big celebration this year. We will celebrate our nation’s birth and the strength and resilience of Fort Smith and the Arkansas River Valley.”

The mayor’s event tonight will be a real party: Food trucks will be on hand downtown, while the Riverfront Skate & Bike Park will be open. An entertainment stage will be set up on South Third Street between Garrison and Rogers avenues. The event is free and ideal for all ages.

Other celebrations are planned through the weekend, including in Van Buren and Alma. If you can’t celebrate today, celebrate sometime soon. And whatever you do, stay safe.

July 4 is a special holiday any year, but this year in particular seems meaningful to us. We’ve come a long way since Memorial Day, but there is still much to be done. Perhaps today is a good time to pause, relax, enjoy some food and fireworks and say thanks to those who serve and continue to serve our country. We also say thanks, again, to our community of leaders and volunteers who worked — and are still working — to help get life back to normal in Fort Smith, Arkansas.