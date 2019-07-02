On behalf of the Crawford County Levee Board, we would like to personally thank the Army Corps of Engineers, military personnel, Forestry Service, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Department of Emergency Management, Crawford County judge, Van Buren Fire Department and volunteer fire departments and Van Buren and local police departments for their guidance and assistance during the recent flood. We would also like to thank Farm Credit of Western Arkansas and the Farmers Coop for providing meals and assistance to those who worked many long hours. The levee board works together to maintain and prepare the levee for a crisis such as the historical flooding; but the job was made much easier and ran more efficiently with cooperation from these organizations.

There is no way to thank or recognize everyone who contributed time or to estimate the number of hours donated to help save valuable farm land, crops, homes and businesses during this emergency situation. We greatly appreciate your professionalism and manner in which you handled this emergency! It was truly a "job well done"! Thank you!

Crawford County Levee Board,

Leslie Montgomery, president

David Crabtree, vice president

Rick Wilkins, secretary

Norman Painter

Matt Crabtree