Will Rogers said he would never slap a man that was chewing tobacco and he would never pick a fight with a company that bought ink by the barrel. Most of the major news networks know they possess the power to persuade, manipulate and control the thoughts and actions of the multitude. They can cause doubt, fear and confusion or create hope and tranquility. They know if they had all their talking points prearranged and then presented them in their individual newscast it would convince the multitude of their validity because those statements were all they heard from everyone, nothing contrary, therefore fake news will be accepted as truth. Paul Newman and Sally Field starred in a movie in 1981, "Absence of Malice." That movie would shed light on phony investigations and how the news media affects human behavior.

The general public at large doesn’t have much confidence in newspapers today because we have to read it objectively, carefully and prayerfully: is it slanted politically? Does the writer have an agenda? Have they the character to be truthful at all costs? Are they trying to become popular, to be funny, trying to get us to hate someone, trying to get us to favor someone? Maybe they use fear to control the way we vote. Like an ice age is coming or global warming will destroy us or coffee will cause cancer or coffee will cure cancer. If the liberal media should team up with Hollywood and make movies a certain way and have the actors appear to be successful as they smoke tobacco and drink alcohol in many of the scenes, it wouldn’t be 10 years before the majority would be smoking and drinking as they laugh at preachers and call them "Bible thumpers."