Our hearts go out to our neighbors affected by the recent historic flooding. They are facing weeks or months of recovery, and they may encounter enormous expenses in the process. But those of us fortunate enough to live away from the problem areas have a significant challenge on our hands as well.

While we will be reminded by news reports and our public officials of the ongoing situation, unless we are directly involved with helping friends or family, it will be easy for us to lose focus as the same photographs and road closures are repeated day after day. It's not that we are bad people. Our intentions are honorable, but it's simply human nature for our priorities to revert back over time to our own lives and schedules.

This is a double-edged sword, because at the same time, the victims will gradually be less and less likely to ask for help, fearing that they are becoming a burden to others.

Lest we forget, while attention is being paid to the floods, only one week earlier, numerous houses and businesses were damaged by an EF1 tornado. The folks in its path also still have a difficult rebuilding period ahead.

We can and will bounce back from these tragedies. It will be immensely easier if the lucky ones among us keep looking for ways to help, no matter how long it takes.