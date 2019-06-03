Infrastructure Week has come and passed at least six times since Donald Trump has taken office. Every attempt to deal with the nation's crumbling infrastructure over the past 20 years has been stalled by Republicans who choose to enrich themselves over the citizens of America.

Mayors, governors, senators and all other government officials elected to protect, serve and govern our state of Arkansas have proven themselves to be more of the same incompetence over the same time period. The result of this incompetence is disaster throughout the River Valley and surrounding areas. Roads, bridges and levees are failing us, only because the elected officers failed us all.

After the storms — reaction. Before the storms — pro-action.

Now, what we will hear is more of the same rhetoric and promises, while voting on control of a woman's womb takes front seat of the ride into a future that many of us will not have if we continue to vote for representation that cares more about enriching themselves, over the health and welfare of all human beings.

Lives, homes, businesses, $20 million a day in losses and promises.