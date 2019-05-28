To the person or persons at China City on Towson Avenue between the hours of 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, will you please return my wallet with driver's license, AR Medicaid and insurance cards, EBT card, transit reduce fare card and other affects to Gorman Towers, Apt. 523, Fort Smith.

You can keep the money in the wallet. If you have an honest heart, you will return it. You don't have to say who you are. There are some personal pictures that are important to me, along with my pocket high school diploma.