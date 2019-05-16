Mayor Ray Baker used to say, "Life is with living in Fort Smith." I agree. We have some of the best and most caring people in our area. However, sometimes we forget to thank the people who take care of us as we get older or show a little kindness to the doctors and dentists who help us the most. I found a dentist's office at Market Trace in Fort Smith where they really care for their patients. DDS Dental Service is always friendly and tries to make you feel at ease.

I would suggest to our many seniors, and to all of us, to take a little time to show kindness to each other, especially to those who work so hard to give us a good life. Let's make the memory of Mayor Baker proud by being the most friendly and caring city in Arkansas.