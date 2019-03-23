For those under-informed Trump voters who voted for a Photo ID law to prevent voter impersonation at the polls in Arkansas — which never happens — you need to look up an article from the Times, "In North Carolina, Everyone Agreed it Was Election Fraud" (Feb. 24, 2019). An evangelical preacher named Mark Harris used a suspected election fraudster to collect and alter absentee ballots in the election. The results were so far out of line on behalf of Rep. Harris that the State Election Commission refused to certify the results. Harris' own son, an Assistant U.S. Attorney, would then testify that he had warned his father against hiring the fraudster. The father began to cry when he realized his chance to become a member of Congress was almost gone. Harris would then lie about the conversation, not knowing his son had given incriminating emails to the election commission. The lawyers would then force Harris to publicly state that a new election was needed rather than be charged with perjury. The election commission, Republicans and Democrats, then voted unanimously for a new election. Harris has since stated he will not be a candidate in the new election.

In Arkansas and other Republican-controlled state legislatures, photo ID laws have been passed, even though voter impersonation is even more rare than being bitten by a shark in the Nevada desert. The gullible voters didn't realize the true purpose was to suppress voter turnout by mostly Democrats who don't have cars and don't have drivers licenses. It's a blatant fraud against potential voters to keep them from voting.