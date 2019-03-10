The Marshals Museum will be a big benefit to the restaurants and hotels in downtown Fort Smith and Roland and a lesser benefit for a number of other businesses. The biggest problem I see is the word "temporary." If it passes, there will be an endless list of other "temporary" tax proposals for worthy projects. After all, they will just be a continuation of an existing tax.

Another problem is the fact that the city of Fort Smith has a long history of hiring contractors based on political connections and not qualifications, low bids or even if they are bonded.