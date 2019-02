A day of showing how much you care.

As flowers, candy, card combat despair.

He was worn out from looking for Miss Right.

She was tired of searching for the perfect man.

Until, each realized that all humans have flaws

and Cupid knows all flaws that exist,

between the searchers enjoying each kiss.

And when Cupid shoots his arrows,

they simply land where they land.

And that's what made dancing Sue,

marry two left feet Sam.