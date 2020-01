Monica Fitzpatrick, 36, of Stuttgart passed away on December 26, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Integrity Funeral Home of Stuttgart.

Clifford Bray, 63, of Pine Bluff passed away December 28, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Delores Windom, 67, of Little Rock, Arkansas formerly of Pine Bluff passed away December 23, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Paul Edward Stokes, 64, of Stuttgart passed away on December 18, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Integrity Funeral Home of Stuttgart.

John Davis Logan 64 of Altheimer, Arkansas passed away on December 28, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Daylan Jamar King, 8, of Monticello passed away on December 28, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Renee Turner, 46, of Pine Bluff passed away December 29, 2019 Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Rose Rochell, 66, of Warren Arkansas passed away on December 30, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

