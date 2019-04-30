Haywood Pitts

Haywood Jermaine Pitts, 40, of Pine Bluff, was born on September 3, 1978, to Robert Yarbrough and the late Barbara Pitts Brown Manning. He peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2019.

He accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Altheimer–Sherrill High School, graduated with the class of 1997.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his father, Robert Yarbrough (Diahann), a daughter, TyTeona Brock, son, Tristan Pitts, siblings, Bernadette Hudson, (Andrew) Antoiette Freeman, Robert Brown (Kesia) and a host of other family members and friends.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Unity Christian Fellowship Church.

Visitation will be an hour before service. Burial will be in Henson Memorial Garden Cemetery by Christian Way Funeral Home.

www.christianwayfh.com .

David Warriner

David Franklin Warriner, age 73, of Pine bluff, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born June 12, 1945, at Pine Bluff, he was a son of the late John Kitchener Warriner and Clara Griffin Warriner. He graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1963.

After attending the University of Arkansas, David joined the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1966. Shortly after his marriage, he served aboard the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Essex for two years. He was discharged in 1968 and went to work in the family business, Warriner’s Garage. David expanded the business to include full-service RV repair.

David was a man of many interests from furniture making to riding and showing horses with his children.

A loving husband and father who always put his family first, he never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special holiday. He loved nothing more than his children and spending time with them. Every hobby or interest he had he always included his children. They enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, canoeing, sailing, riding motorcycles and cycling in the Smoky Mountains. This love for his children carried onto his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and was also predeceased by his brother, John Warriner, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Lampley Warriner, whom he married on July 31, 1966 at Pine Bluff; his children, Michael Warriner (Jill), Matthew Warriner, and Sarah Beth Lawson (Scott); and his grandchildren, David, Lucy, and Ava.

The funeral service will be Friday, May 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. C.B. Baker officiating. Committal will be in the Trinity Columbarium.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Fuller Hale-South Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 West 3rd Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

For online condolences, please visit FullerFunerals.com .