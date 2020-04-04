Coming off a record month, a drop in sales tax collections was no doubt expected, but the collections for the first quarter of 2020 are still well ahead of the 2019 pace.

City officials were remitted $57,660.28 from State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office last week, a drop of $13,625.78, or 19 percent, from February’s record haul of $71,268.06.

The February remission represents funds collected from vendors in the Christmas shopping period driven December and turned over to the Department of Finance and Administration in January, then to Milligan’s office for disbursal.

The March collection — representing January sales — however, was $6,471.61 more. or 12.6 percent more than the city took in in March of 2019, when $51,188.67 was collected.

The first quarter of the year’s total of $193,622.24 is also $16,701.34 more than the same period of 2019, when the eventual collection total topped $700,000 for the first time.

City officials last week tentatively moved from April 14 to June 9 an election seeking a renewal of the tax, which will expire in September.

The funding forumla for the tax, if continued for a sixth five-year term will remain unchanged from the current forumla, which has 10 city function beneifiaries.

A city improvement account receives 30 percent of the proceeds; the Booneville Police Department 22 percent; the Booneville Fire Department and Area Agency/Senior Center 10 percent each; the Booneville Airport 7 percent; the Booneville Street Department, the city’s parks commission, and animal control offices all 5 percent, the BDC/Chamber 4 percent, and Oak Hill Cemetery 2 percent.