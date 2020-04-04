In the second press conference hosted by River Valley joint leadership, several members applauded Fort Smith and surrounding area residents for sticking to social distancing guidelines and credited that to the low infection rate in Sebastian County.

On Friday, several members of River Valley joint leadership gathered to update the Fort Smith area on the COVID-19 outbreak.

City Administrator Carl Geffken opened the meeting by stating the city remains open and that city employees are their most valuable assets.

In an effort to reduce any chance of contagion, city offices have been closed to the public except for collections and customer service. Other offices have adjusted their employee schedules to reduce inter-person interactions.

"The more we take this seriously, the better the curve will be flattened," Geffken said about residents continuing social distancing.

As of Friday, there was one case of COVID-19 in Van Buren and 10 cases in Fort Smith. Of those cases, only two were in the hospital, but neither of those were on ventilators or in the ICU.

Both Baptist and Mercy hospitals are working together to prepare for more positive cases. All medical professionals are being cautious with their use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to covidactnow.com, Sebastian County’s social distancing is enough to keep cases from overwhelming area hospitals within the next three months.

Dr. Lee Johnson, director for Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS, shared that the city of Fort Smith has screened over 3,000 people through the call center. The drive-thru testing center has performed 268 tests as a result of those screenings.

Since the last press conference, Johnson stated that testing and turnaround has improved. Some tests are sent out-of-state and have a 48-hour turnaround, while higher priority tests are done in-state and have a 24-hour turnaround.

Johnson reminded residents that this is still a fluid situation, but the medical workers are preparing for a possible surge and they are well prepared. He also thanked the community for the sacrifice social distancing means for people.

Chamber President and CEO Tim Allen explained the status of businesses in Fort Smith. Of the over 1,200 businesses, the chamber had contacted about 600 and had received mixed responses.

Allen stated that hotels are hurting right now, but Fort Smith has to come together to survive. He urged people to shop local and remember restaurants.

Anyone experiencing unemployment can either call (844) 908-2178 or visit arkansasedc.com to file for unemployment insurance. However, Allen noted that people have to understand that the system is currently overwhelmed statewide.