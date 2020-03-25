Local blood bank levels remain steady during the COVID-19 crisis, but continued donations are required to retain an adequate supply.

Terry Ridenour, vice president of Center Operation-Eastern Division for the Arkansas Blood Institute, said Tuesday that there was a "good blood supply" when COVID-19 became an issue in the Fort Smith area, and there has been continued support of the blood donors within area communities this week. There has also been decreased blood usage at local hospitals, so inventory levels have "held fairly steady."

"However, due to the educational closures in the past week we will need a steady flow of donors throughout this pandemic in order to maintain adequate inventory levels," Ridenour writes. "Blood donation over the next two months will be a critical need."

In an effort to alleviate any fear regarding blood donation, the director said measures have been implemented to provide adequate space between donor beds and they are limiting the number of individuals within donor centers and blood drives.

"We have also implemented additional cleaning requirements and we are asking all donors to schedule an appointment versus walking in if at all possible," Ridenour writes. "We would like to ask everyone to remember that even in a time such as this the need for blood continues and is vital to the survival of many patients within our hospitals."

To schedule an appointment with the blood bank visit www.arkbi.org.