In Hot Springs Village Police Department reports, a motorist who pitched a bottle at a slower vehicle on a Balearic Road hill near Ola Drive received a visit from police.

Officers made 1 misdemeanor domestic battery arrest.



March 11

The police dispatcher asked an officer to go to Balboa Gate at 4:27 a.m., where 3 males were walking around, apparently to figure out how to gain access. They told the officer they had rented a home through Air B&B, and said their GPS brought them to the gate. They were told to go to the West Gate and receive directions. A visitor thanked the officer for his service.

After an eastbound motorist on DeSoto Boulevard collided with a deer near Brota Lane, the fire department helped remove it from under the car. Damage: $800

After a rottweiler dog was loose on La Ganja Circle around 11:02 a.m., an animal control officer left a copy of the animal ordinance at the dog’s home.

A Honda van exiting a Carmona parking lot did not see a golf trailer pulled by an eastbound Jeep and hit the trailer at 4:18 p.m. The van’s driver was cited for failure to yield. Damage: Aluma trailer $2,000; EZGO golf cart, $6,000; trailer hitch, $300; van, $5,000.

An officer spoke to the owner of a barking dog on Sierra Drive at 6:22 p.m.

A driver who said he was very tired ran off Toledo Drive around 8:49 p.m., down an embankment and into a creek. He also hit 6 wooden barriers with reflectors and a street sign. The report said a sewage line beside the bridge was also damaged. Damage: vehicle, $8,000; property, $600.

After a noise complaint, an officer went to Esmeralda Place at 10:22 p.m., where the 3 visiting men who had been at Balboa Gate earlier were staying. They turned the music down and apologized.



March 12

The owner of a white dog with lemon spots found at DeSoto Family Recreation Area at 6:13 p.m. could not be contacted, and it was taken to the animal shelter.

An officer helped control traffic while Arkansas State Police worked a wreck just south of the intersection of Glazy Peau Road and Highway 7 at 10:27 p.m.

A moving-van driver who had parked in the road at 2 different sites was warned he would receive a ticket if he blocked the road again.



March 13

A bright green SCCY 9mm firearm was reported missing from a vehicle console. It was last seen about 13 hours earlier at 12:30 a.m. Loss: $230

A slender woman in a gray SUV reportedly took valuables from a Segovia Drive home around 11:30-12:47 p.m. The case remains under investigation.

An eastbound dark gray SUV reportedly passed another vehicle on DeSoto Boulevard at the Minorca Road intersection at 3:04 p.m. Passing is not allowed on DeSoto.

After a white Toyota Avalon ran the East Gate at 7:32 p.m. without checking in, an officer found it on Certero Way, looking for a home on Certero Lane. An officer told the driver the proper way to enter the Village, and took her to Certero Lane.

An officer told Los Lagos hot tub occupants they were too loud at 10:55 p.m.



March 14

A younger relative is thought to have taken a black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta from a Village home without permission, possibly at 3 a.m., and could be headed out-of-state. Loss: $6,000

After the Garland County 911 dispatcher said 5 911 calls had been received at an Almazan Way home prior to 11:16 a.m., a resident said she probably accidentally set off the calls with her emergency necklace.

A mailbox reportedly twisted off its post by hand on Excelso Way had been intact at 8:30 a.m. and was on the ground at 1:20 p.m. Damage: $40.

West Gate staff confiscated a POA card from a family member to whom the card had not been issued.

A motorist passing a slower vehicle driving down a Balearic Road hill at Ola Way threw a plastic bottle at the other vehicle. Police went to the errant driver’s home, where he became silent, then apologized after being told of the accusation. He was told of the potential harm from his action.

Public-works staff cut a large tree that fell on Hildago Way prior to 10:36 p.m.



March 15

A responding officer removed a large branch that had fallen on a road in the Barcelona-Cortez area.

An officer serving on lake patrol saw a large dog loose on the Lake Coronado boat ramp at 5:37 p.m., and came ashore to speak to the owner.



March 16

After a domestic disturbance at an Almendra Lane home around 8 a.m., Terry Gene Black, 61, was arrested for third-degree misdemeanor domestic battery, and was taken to Garland County jail.

Entergy Arkansas staff cut up a large tree that fell near the intersection of Santa Maria Road andSanta Maria Lane before 1:24 p.m.



March 17

A red Ford SUV reportedly was “all over the road” in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Calella Road at 6:23 a.m.

An off-leash neighbor’s dog reportedly nipped a Romera Lane dog at 12:35 p.m. The animal control officer found no injuries to the leashed dog, but warned the off-leash dog’s owner of the animal ordinance.