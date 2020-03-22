Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a homicide in Waldron. Agents were requested to conduct the investigation by local authorities.

The homicide victim has not been positively identified. A woman’s body was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a rented room at the Southern Nights Motel, 1622 Rice St, Waldron.

During the investigation special agents have found sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Jared Tyler Briley, 25, of Waldron.

Briley is believed to have fled the area in a silver 2013 Dodge Durango displaying Arkansas license plate number 332-XTM.

According to the Waldron Police Facebook page, Briley currently has an active arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder relating to a death in Waldron. If you see Briley, please call 911.

At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, Waldron Police stated that the suspect is still at large and may be on foot in the Boles area around the intersection of Dooley Rd. and Yearling Ridge Rd. He may be armed. He is no longer in the vehicle listed.

Anyone who may have information about Briley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police, (479) 783-5195, or the Waldron Police Department, (479) 637-9106.