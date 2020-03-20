Thursday morning, Mayor George McGill released a statement on the status of the River Valley in light of recent events, but some residents question if it is enough.

The first case of COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas was confirmed on March 11 and City Administrator Carl Geffken held a meeting with all the department heads on March 13 to discuss plans of action.

"The city will remain open," said Geffken. He went on to assure residents that the city is trying to do what is best for them during this pandemic.

The city is in the process of letting all non-essential staff work from home and has put in place extra precautions for those who cannot.

As of Thursday, Geffken expressed a plan that closed off all but the first floor of the city office building to the public. On the first floor, there is more space between workers and residents.

Last week, Geffken asked each department head to come up with a three-phase plan to be enacted as the coronavirus spread. Geffken said these phases were meant to be put in place gradually whether that be over the course of days or weeks.

However, reportedly due to the acceleration of the virus, department heads have had to go from phase one to phase three at the beginning of the week.

On Wednesday, Director of Sanitation Kyle Foreman released an announcement that only essential services would take place through April 3. After that date, they will likely reassess if they are able to provide full service again.

Geffken said sanitation workers are still being paid, but this and other departments are rotating shifts in order to have as few workers present at one time. He emphasized that workers are still being paid through this time.

Geffken called the current action plan fluid because the city has a plan, but they are being forced to put it into effect much sooner than anticipated.

While the city did finish shutting off water for those who had more than $500 due for more than 120 days, they have stopped that process for the foreseeable future. Utility departments have also waived late fees and shutoffs.

Several individuals on the Fort Smith Resident's Forum Facebook group have expressed frustration as to the apparent confusion, but Geffken said he plans to keep everyone updated with press releases and on the city website.

In McGill's statement, he and several other mayors and medical professionals urged residents to work from home if at all possible and to follow guidelines from the CDC, the governor's office, the Arkansas Department of Health and the health departments of their respective counties.

Geffken noted that the city of Fort Smith cannot do anything without the approval of the government at the state and federal level. At this time, there are many unknowns for this virus, but Geffken, who was working in New York City during 9/11, said he believes the city is doing as much as it can to keep Fort Smith safe and strong.