LOS ANGELES — Like every other industry, Hollywood is reacting to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the recommended measures to blunt the spread of the disease.

The U.S. box office has begun to take a noticeable hit, while the global box office was already in a state of free fall as countries including China and Italy shut down cinemas and suspend all releases. Consequently, films that are released in certain territories but can't open in others are at increased risk of piracy. For studios, that means a complicated calculation of exactly when to release their highest-profile titles.

The dominoes started to fall when the latest James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," announced a seven-month delay to the Thanksgiving season. As the coronavirus threat ramped up, the release date changes rapidly accelerated and now there are no wide releases scheduled for North American theaters until Universal's animated sequel "Trolls World Tour" and A24's horror thriller "Saint Maud" on April 10.

This post will be updated will additional changes as they are announced.

"The Climb" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (limited)

New date: TBD

"Military Wives" (Bleecker Street)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (limited)

New date: May 22, 2020 (limited)

"Mulan" (Disney)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

"New Mutants" (Fox)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

"Antlers" (Searchlight)

Original release date: April 17, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

"The Truth" (IFC)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (N.Y., L.A.)

New date: Summer 2020, TBD

"The Artist's Wife" (Strand)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (N.Y.); April 10, 2020 (L.A.)

New date: TBD

"F9" (Universal)

Original release date: May 22, 2020 (wide)

New date: April 2, 2021

"A Quiet Place: Part II" (Paramount)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (wide)

"The Lovebirds" (Paramount)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" (Sony)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: Aug. 7, 2020

"Slay the Dragon" (Magnolia)

Original release date: March 13, 2020 (N.Y., L.A.)

New date: April 3, 2020

"No Time to Die" (MGM)

Original release date: April 10, 2020 (wide)

New date: Nov. 25, 2020