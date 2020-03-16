The Fort Smith Police Department will offer a tribute today with a 21-gun salute to fallen Hot Springs Police Officer Brent Scrimshire.

Scrimshire’s funeral service starts at 2 p.m. today (Monday, March 16) and will be available via YouTube live-stream that is being produced and posted by the City of Hot Springs. Immediately following the conclusion of the service the Fort Smith Police Department will stream, via its Facebook page, its salute to Scrimshire.

“While I'm saddened that circumstances have made traveling to Hot Springs unwise, I think this is a great opportunity to pay our respects to a fallen officer while demonstrating the importance of social distancing in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and looking for alternatives to normal activities,” Fort Smith Chief of Police Danny Baker said in a news release.