After a threat on their employees and a trespasser releasing their ponies onto Rogers Avenue, Tarzan Zerbini Circus said they will not let anything stop them.

"A few bad people can't discourage us. There are many more nice people of Fort Smith," General Manager Larry Solheim said about the possibility of returning next year.

Thursday morning, the circus team reported that they woke up to a Facebook message on the circus' page from Fort Smith resident Cody Nethers that, according to a police report, said, "If I see any of your employees outside of the Central Mall parking lot, I will shoot them on the spot."

As a precautionary measure, all circus employees have been informed of the incident and ticket booth workers were provided a picture of Nethers in order to alert the authorities if necessary.

According to Solheim, around 6:30 a.m. Friday, someone crossed the circus' barriers and opened the gates of all the horses, allowing five ponies onto Rogers Avenue. Tarzan Zerbini Circus said they use these ponies for rides and that they are not a part of the show.

A video surfaced on Facebook that was later picked up by news sources and animal rights activists. In an email to the Times Record, PETA claimed the ponies escaped rather than were released.

One pony was hit by a car and sustained minor injuries. Solheim said early Friday afternoon that the pony was at the veterinarian and that he was fine other than a few minor scratches.

The other eight horses — six Arabians, one miniature and one Irish horse — all stayed in their pens.

It's unclear if the Tarzan Zerbini Circus has seen the last of their troubles this weekend, but Solheim said they continue to live by the motto, "The show must go on."