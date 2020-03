The Regular St. Marion District Women’s Auxiliary will have its annual Plus 5 Spring Green Tea Celebration, Tuesday, March 17 at 7:00 PM at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 1923 S. Olive St.

Presenters will be Earsline Turner, president of Greater St. Marion District Women’s Auxiliary, and Sandra Williams, Regular St. Marion District Plus 5 Coordinator, according to a news release.