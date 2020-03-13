National Park College (NPC) is currently operating under level two of the campus Communicable Diseases Pandemic Plan. There are no confirmed cases on campus at this time. In an abundance of caution, the College is shifting in-person classes to online instruction effective close of business March 13 through April 5.

Online classes will continue as scheduled and the campus will remain open at this time. Technical, lab-based and health professions clinical portions of instruction that cannot be delivered online will be temporarily suspended through April 5. The College will observe spring break as scheduled, March 22 through March 28.

All student services will continue normal operations, including the library and computer services lab. The NPC gymnasium and wellness center will be closed. Limited dining services will remain available in the Commons Market. Spring athletics are suspended until further notice. All campus events scheduled through April 5 are postponed.

Prior to April 5, NPC will reassess the situation and notify the College community of any changes to the plan. Thank you for your patience as we work through this challenging situation.

Visit np.edu/update for the latest information.