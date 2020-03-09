On Tuesday's Fort Smith Board of Directors study session, the board will discuss an ordinance regarding temporary entertainment districts and hear a report from Kitties & Kanines Shelter (KKS) regarding their financials.

During the Feb. 4 meeting, an in-depth discussion regarding this ordinance was requested. In a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman offered a defined location and use for two temporary entertainment districts in Fort Smith.

Act 812 from the 2019 Arkansas General Assembly enabled cities to create such districts on both a temporary and permanent basis. According to Dingman, "There has been some community feedback in opposition to establishing a permanent entertainment district, particularly downtown."

When the city proposed a temporary district as an alternative, they received "positive feedback from downtown interests and stakeholders." Fort Smith sees this as a way to promote tourism and downtown businesses.

The ordinance lays out the specifications for one district to be downtown and the other to be at the Hub at Providence. Both would require appropriate permits in order to be activated as an entertainment district.

Most of the line items are in reference to alcohol purchase and consumption to be limited to within the entertainment district while others refer to signage and cleanup.

The other item on the agenda is to receive a report from KKS. This will be the first time the board will receive such an update as they ran out of time at the last study session.

While the shelter receives some support from the city, it also receives support through donations and fees.

The current capacity of KKS is 140 animals and they are currently renting their facility.

This presentation will also include census projections for the coming year and what that will mean for the facility.

The study session will be held at the Fort Smith Public Library's Main Branch at noon on Tuesday.