AR District 21 House of Representatives

R - Jim Reynolds

R - State Rep. Marcus Richmond

In the highly contested republican race for State House District 21, according to the Secretary of State’s (SOS) site, the unofficial election results within the first 30 minutes of polls closing and a mere 470 votes reported with 0/74 precincts accounted for, Jim Reynolds dropped from an opening gate lead to a 34.89% of the vote compared to incumbent Marcus Richmond’s 65.11%.

The unofficial results from the Sebastian County website, which is one of seven counties sharing a portion of District 74, showed Reynolds ahead 55.93% vs. 44.07%.

An hour into the results, the Secretary of State's site showed Reynolds at 48.12% vs. Richmond’s 51.88% with 2.7% of the precincts reporting and 1,116 votes counted.

Again, Sebastian County showed Reynolds ahead 57.88% vs. Richmond’s 42.12% after 641 votes counted.

Over an hour later, the Secretary of State's site had Reynolds with 42.84% vs. Richmond with 57.16% with 3/74 precincts checking in and 1,706 votes. Sebastian County results were Reynolds with 58.5% vs. Richmond’s 41.5% and a total of 885 votes counted.

After two hours and 35/74 precincts reporting to the Secretary of State, Reynolds was ahead by 14 votes, leading 1,368 to 1,354, which had Reynolds ahead 50.26% vs. Richmond’s 49.74%.

On the Sebastian County site, Reynolds was also ahead 61.55% vs. Richmond’s 38.45% after a total of 1,823 votes counted.

Reynolds, who claimed to have a much smaller advertising campaign than that of Richmond, was hoping to overcome the hurdle. At press time, the race between Reynolds and Richardson was too close to call.