Authorities did not find any criminal wrongdoing in the November death of a Sebastian County Adult Detention Center detainee.

Roger Dale Robinson died the morning of Nov. 26 at an area hospital after reportedly having breathing issues while inside his jail cell. Authorities from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and the Sebastian County Prosecutor's Office determined Robinson died of natural causes, according to a Prosecutor's Office news release on Thursday.

Robinson had during his 20 days in the detention center reportedly received breathing treatment earlier that evening. Deputies around 2 a.m. Nov. 26 noticed Robinson had difficulty walking to his cell and had to use a wheelchair to make it there.

Robinson collapsed while in the wheelchair, prompting detainees to attempt resuscitation. Fort Smith EMS then transported Robinson to Baptist Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Arkansas Crime Laboratory personnel determined Robinson had blood in the pericardial sac of his heart, which led to reduced heart output. His aorta then ruptured, which resulted in "a sudden, unexpected death." Robinson also had high blood pressure and a plaque buildup in his arteries, according to Arkansas Crime Laboratory personnel.

These conditions were ultimately caused by cardiovascular disease and obstructive pulmonary disease, the release states.

"Considering the totality of the circumstances and the applicable law, no criminal offense has been committed," County Prosecutor Dan Shue said in the news release.

Robinson on Nov. 6 was initially booked into the Detention Center on a misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery charge. He is the fifth person to die in the Detention Center since July 2018.