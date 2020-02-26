A $25,000 bond was set Tuesday for a Star City man arrested on drug and weapons allegations.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Tommy Raff, 35, with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs and firearms, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a defaced firearm.

Police Vice and Narcotics Detective Kevin Kirk reported that he and another detective were traveling south on Olive Street Sunday when they saw a black Chevrolet pickup switch lanes without using a turn signal and they conduced a traffic stop.

The truck was driven by Raff and according to the affidavit, Raff appeared nervous and his hands were shaking and when he was asked of there was anything illegal in the truck, he said there was a pistol in the door pocket. Officers were also told by Raff that he was not a convicted felon.

When asked by officers if they could search the truck, Raff said he wanted to call his attorney first and tried but did not get an answer. He also called his girlfriend and on speaker phone she ask Raff “what do you have on you?” Before he hung up, Raff said “I’m in trouble.”

Raff’s sister showed up and after speaking with him, he consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search, they removed the gun and found that the serial number plate on the barrel was missing and the serial number on the side had been scratched off. The Ruger nine-millimeter handgun had 14 rounds in the magazine.

In the center console, officers found a white pill bottle that contained numerous multi-color pills that were determined to be Ecstasy.

Also, officers found a hand-made smoking pipe with a crystal-like residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.