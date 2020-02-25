For yet another week, scams and frauds were reported to Hot Springs Village Police Department.



Feb. 12

An officer and firemen went to a Cabana Lane home at 1:41 p.m. to aid a Villager, who needed help raising his garage door during a power outage to hook up his generator.

A silver Toyota Corolla reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 2:16 p.m.

A loose German shepherd dog reportedly bit a Quesada Place resident’s house shoe around 5:41 p.m. It was unknown if the dog was playful or trying to attack, and the dog could not be found. Neighbors described the dog as friendly.

A passing SUV struck the parked patrol unit on Quesada Place at 5:51 p.m., which had its “back half” in the road, the report said. A witness said the SUV tried to avoid the patrol unit and was driving very slowly through the narrow space, lightly striking the parked unit. The SUV’s driver said space was very tight, but he thought he had not hit the patrol unit. He had backed up to try another time, but heard the officer yelling for him to stop. Another witness agreed it was very close, but also thought it had not hit it. The driver and the second witness were looking for a lost dog. The SUV had an estimated $100 damage; the patrol unit $50 damage.

A motorist told police he collided with a deer while eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard, just west of Emperado Way, around 6:10 p.m. The deer jumped from the south ditch. The vehicle had a cracked driver’s side headlamp and the hood was dented, and had deer hair. The deer left the scene. Damage: $600



Feb. 13

An officer told a wrecker driver around 6:30 a.m. at the East Gate he would need a court order or valid work pass to gain entry.

Police cut a wire near Pintuerero Way that had entangled a raccoon, freeing it around 5 p.m.

A motorist said a deer appeared to be injured near the intersection of Fresno Road and Balearic Road, but it got up and took off running.

A deer died near DeSoto Boulevard and Fenix Drive after a collision with an eastbound vehicle. It had been crossing with a group of deer at 6:31 p.m. Damage: $350

East Gate staff said a black Chrysler 300 has been speeding through the gate, usually in the evening.



Feb. 14

A white 2013 Dodge Ram crew cab pickup was taken from an Aguila Way home sometime between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 5 a.m. today, and it was entered in the Arkansas Crime Information Center as stolen. The owner said he woke up at 3 a.m. and thought he heard it start up, but fell back asleep. The seller told the owner no repossession order exists for the truck. Someone also went through the residents’ parked car. Both had been unlocked.

A Villager told police she had loaned a vehicle to a woman to drive to St. Louis, Missouri, for a court date, but had expected her to return within a week, but she had not returned it. The vehicle owner had filled out a missing person report on the woman on Nov. 23, but she contacted the complainant later in the day because of the department’s involvement, the report said. The complainant, who does not want to press charges, told police she called the public defender, and found the other woman did not show up for court.

A Nina Trace resident said someone took a garage door opener, iPhone charger and gate access card from her parked vehicle overnight.



Feb. 15

An officer responded to a disturbance at a Highway 7 business in Blue Springs at 11:04 a.m. One man told police his vehicle was vandalized and property taken during the night from a parked vehicle at a Highway 7 business. The owner thought he saw a pedestrian with the property and confronted him. Garland County Sheriff’s Department arrived and investigated, and no charges were filed.

An officer told a woman, who had parked a car in the road near Durango Way and Matamoroe Way, that solicitation is banned by Village policy, and that she also could not park the car in the road. The car, which had a day pass, was filled with signs promoting presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. The woman said she would not stop soliciting, but did leave around 12:02 p.m. The visitor’s sponsor told police she was aware the woman was at her home for the sole purpose of soliciting in the Village.

A Salvatierra Way resident said she accidentally left her garage door open, and someone may have taken items including a Rolex watch, rings and coins. The report said the items might have been misplaced, as other valuables were in place, and the resident is moving to a new home.

A stop sign for westbound Coronado Drive traffic was knocked down at Balearic Drive. A black vehicle mirror was also on the ground, but the report said it was unknown if it was related. Public works staff reinstalled the sign.

A Villager told police someone took his deer stand and a 5-gallon deer feeder hanging from a tree on Brazo Way. Loss: $240

A dead German shepherd floating in Lake DeSoto was removed after 6:24 p.m.

Two bicycles were reported as stolen from a Perellena Way home: A gray Nishiki Pueblo, and a black tandem. Each was valued at $400.

Around 10:24 p.m., a motorist who ran off and back on DeSoto Boulevard, east of Sierra Drive, said she struck an unknown object, which turned out to be the mile marker 2 sign. She was cited for no proof of insurance. The driver said she had looked down at her phone.



Feb. 16

Two dogs found on San Fernando before 3:17 p.m. were taken to the animal shelter.

An eastbound car on DeSoto Boulevard collided with a deer near Inciador Way around 6:59 p.m. The deer died. Damage: $200



Feb. 17

A Villager reported unauthorized charges on her bank account.

An officer responded to assist Garland County Sheriff’s Department with the report of a burglary in progress in the 2500 block of Highway 298 at 12:56 p.m. Officers stopped an SUV pulling a trailer, but it was later determined the vehicle and driver had permission to be at the residence.

A Villager who partially knocked down a Jubileo Lane mailbox around 3:41 p.m. left contact information in the box, as the owner was out of town. The only apparent damage was to concrete in the ground.

A red Chevrolet pickup was reportedly following another vehicle aggressively while northbound on Minorca Road.

A man who had been denied service at a Village liquor store at 6:19 p.m. admitted drinking after he was told to step out of his parked vehicle. A relative came and picked up him and the vehicle.

A Garland County Sheriff’s Department deputy went to a Destino Way residence after 10:45 p.m., where an Apple watch reported missing at Fountain Lake School was reportedly pinging. Residents denied knowledge of the watch.



Feb. 18

At 12:55 a.m., a woman told police she had been tracking her daughter’s missing Apple watch between DeSoto Boulevard and nearby Destino Way homes. While an officer walked around, the complainant said it now showed up as pinging in the same Destino Way residence. The officer told the complainant no one else had been in the area while they were talking, so he did not see how it could have moved into the house at that time. She said she would contact Garland County officers.

After a domestic disturbance, Bobby Kisner, 63, Alginet Lane, was arrested for third-degree domestic battery, and was taken to Garland County jail.

An eastbound vehicle on East Villena Road hit a deer around 7:40 a.m. Damage: $100.

A Villager told police someone had forwarded her mail to an out-of-state address.

A Pyrenees Way resident received an unexpected FedEx package that contained her belongings that she had not realized were missing, including game controllers, jewelry and a small flat-screen TV. She said the box was sealed when she found it. The sender listed a Mena address.

An officer went to a Cordero Lane disturbance at 10:43 p.m.



