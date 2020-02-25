A $50,000 cash only bond was set Monday for a man accused of multiple drug and gun offenses.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Kenneth Hunt, 31, with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver Xanax, Ecstasy and methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance marijuana, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Vice and Narcotics Detective Jeremy Crosby reported that he was notified Saturday that a narcotics detective was needed at 24th Avenue and Elm Street to assist an officer who had made a traffic stop and discovered suspected drugs.

The traffic stop was made because the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Hunt, was not wearing a seat belt and the officer reported seeing a lot of movement inside the vehicle before he approached it. Hunt told the officer he did not have an actual driver’s license but gave the officer an identification card. After detecting the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle, the officer asked Hunt if he had been smoking marijuana and Hunt reportedly said he had just put a blunt (marijuana) out.

Crosby said in a probable cause affidavit the officer saw a clear plastic bag and a pill bottle with no label under the driver’s seat. The plastic bag contained 13 individual bags of a green leafy substance with field tested positive for marijuana and weighed a total of 16.6 grams. Inside the pill bottle were two individually torn pieces of plastic, 68 multi-colored pills identified as Ecstasy and 24 green pills that were determined to be Xanax.

While searching the vehicle before it was released to a wrecker, officers found a blue WalMart bag in the trunk that contained a .22-caliber handgun that was not loaded.

Before Hunt was taken to the adult detention center he was told that if he had any drugs on his person when he got there, he would be charged with furnishing prohibited articles and he pulled out a small bag of suspected marijuana from his waistband.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.