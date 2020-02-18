Various scam and fraud attempts continue to be reported to the Hot Springs Village Police Department.

Also, Police Chief Ricky Middleton told the Voice that scammers have started spoofing the department’s business number, falsely claiming criminal charges have been filed and demanding money transfers. “We do not ask for money to be transferred from an account,” he said. Anyone receiving such a call is asked to contact the department.



Feb. 7

A Villager said that sometime in the past month, someone placed a “Cheaper Than Dirt” sticker over a “Coexist” sticker on his rear bumper, which was next to a Democratic Party mascot sticker. The new sticker had an AR rifle picture; Cheaper Than Dirt is a Fort Worth, Texas-based online firearms retailer. The complainant said he was unsure where it occurred, was also unsure the last time he had seen his sticker uncovered and was not sure who might have done it.

After a complaint at 11:48 a.m. that a Chevrolet Suburban was blocking southbound Barcelona Road at the DeSoto Boulevard stop sign – unoccupied except for 2 dogs – an officer went to the scene. After waiting a few minutes and with traffic backing up, the officer called for a wrecker. Moments later the owner showed up, saying her vehicle died and she thought she had water in the gas. After she entered her SUV and rolled up the window, the officer tapped on the glass to say he needed more information for the report, but the driver successfully started the vehicle and said, “I’m leaving,” driving through the stop sign without stopping and without using a turn signal. The report said the driver almost struck his foot with the left rear tire. Pursued with blue lights and siren, she drove straight through the light, slamming on her brakes in the middle of Highway 7, the report said. She pulled into a fast-food restaurant parking lot and parked. Upon being told to step out of her vehicle, she got out and said her blood sugar was low and she needed to eat and drink before she passed out. She was allowed to order food and eat, and was evaluated by LifeNet. Once cleared medically, the 67-year-old driver was cited for obstructing a highway, and cited for not obeying a police officer. Both are misdemeanors.

A Villager who picked up a dark brown pit bull-style dog on Highway 7 near the West Gate learned at the Village animal shelter around 1:42 p.m. that Village animal authorities would not accept the dog, as it was picked up on Highway 7. The Village police dispatcher called a Hot Springs animal group, which said it would not accept a dog from a Villager. The dog was reportedly later found loose near Glazier Peau Gate around 3:59 p.m., and was taken to the animal shelter.

The fire department cleared the intersection of Tobarra Circle and Sierra Drive after a tree service cut a tree and blocked the road, but was unable to complete cutting it at 4:21 p.m. because of a broken chain saw. The tree service had said it would return the next day.

An officer removed downed limbs in the Maderas Drive area after a 6:52 p.m. report of a downed tree, but found no other items in the road.



Feb. 8

A driver who ran off Santa Maria Road, just east of Redinna Lane, around 11:15 a.m. said she did not know what happened and did not even recall leaving her home. She reported pain and was taken by LifeNet to a Hot Springs hospital. Damage: $10,000.

A westbound burgundy hatchback reportedly was driving all over the road near Sierra Drive on DeSoto Boulevard.

After a report of an erratic car on Highway 7 at 6:28 p.m., the car entered the West Gate and turned onto West Villena drive. The driver told an officer who stopped her on Mazarron Drive she was very tired from working, and he followed her home to ensure she got home safely.

A Villager told police he received an invitation to the Nextdoor website with his name as the sender, and 2 neighbors contacted him to say they received the same letter. The letter was addressed to “Ferdinand Ln Neighbors” and was postmarked from the Orange County, California 92834 zip code.

An officer went to the 6000 block of North Highway 7 while a Garland County Sheriff’s Department deputy checked out a pedestrian. The deputy later sent the pedestrian on his way.

While checking the area at 8:45 p.m., an officer noticed a man walking behind an East Gate gas station after it had closed. The man, wearing an oversized coat and carrying a backpack and gas can, said he was walking from Benton and was unaware the station was closed. While checking the station on foot the officer found that copper pipes had been cut. Another officer found the suspect, Gary Morris, 36, no address available, walking westbound on Highway 5. Morris had an active felony parole-absconding warrant and was taken into custody. He said a substance found in his pocket was methamphetamine. It also was field tested for the drug. He was taken to Saline County jail and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

After a complainant told police someone had hit her parked Nissan Altima at a Minorca Road parking lot, a review of a video showed a 4-door Dodge pickup truck backing from the space 3 times before leaving, and it appeared the pickup’s front bumper hit the car. The complainant said she arrived at the business at 10:15 p.m., went inside to eat and found the damage around 11 p.m. Damage: $2,000

West Gate staff told police at 11:03 p.m. someone was placing a sign outside the gate. The man, who was gone when an officer arrived, told gate staff he worked for a Village realty company and had permission to place signs on the Village developer’s property.



Feb. 9

At 12:07 a.m., police were dispatched to check DeSoto Dog Park, DeSoto Beach and Barcelona Road. All 3 officers smelled what seemed to be recently shot fireworks, but could not find a site where fireworks had been shot.

An officer was dispatched to a Cieza Lane home after the Garland County 911 dispatcher reported a hang-up call. No one answered the door and all seemed well.

Police went to an Alcantara Lane disturbance at 3:47 a.m., where a complainant said a boyfriend who had been drinking “flipped out” and threw a mirror, hitting her dog. The man told police that after arriving home, he went to sleep, then awoke to find his girlfriend and a man who had been hanging out at the house most of the night going through his pockets. The man said this upset him, as the other 2 had been “doing drugs on a mirror” inside the house. The man told the visiting man to leave and he walked out the door with the visitor to ensure he left the area. When he came back to the door he found his girlfriend had locked him out. The girlfriend told police the boyfriend passed out from drinking, and was upset when he awoke and saw her and the other man. The report said the dog did not appear to be injured and the broken mirror was on a bed. The man received a courtesy ride to another home and was told not to return for his pickup truck before noon.

Two people picking up moss in the area of Monterrey Road and Majorca Drive at 10:02 a.m. returned the moss when told they could only do so on their own property.



Feb. 10

The driver of a Ford pickup misjudged a turn from DeSoto Boulevard onto Minorca Road, running into the southeast ditch around 8 a.m. The pickup overturned, but she and her father were not injured. Loss: $10,000.

A Villager told police she had received 2 Priority Mail envelopes that contained checks. An investigation revealed a scammer had compromised a Florida builder’s business account, forging checks. The other check was forged on a Florida insurance company that is in bankruptcy receivership. The report says the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Postal Service are aware of the scam.

A Villager told police she had been receiving scam calls all morning. She was told she could contact the phone carrier to request the callers be blocked, and that she could file a consumer complaint report with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.

Police investigated a 10 a.m. domestic disturbance on Innovacion Lane.



Feb. 11

A driver told police she was eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard, passing Fuego Way, when she momentarily closed her eyes and ran into the ditch. She said she was sleep deprived for a few days. Damage: $800 to undercarriage.

A Villager received a call from a man with a heavy accent, who said he worked for the Social Security Administration. The man claimed her identity had been stolen and a warrant had been issued for her. She was told to go to her bank and withdraw all her money, placing it into an account the caller had set up. She was told to stay on the phone and not tell anyone. Once at the bank she told the caller she was not going to do what he said, and the man said she would be arrested. By the time she got back to her car her phone rang again, showing the Village police department’s number. A man said a police officer would be at her phone within an hour to arrest her. After an hour, she went to the police station, where she was told the department had no warrant on her and no one had called her. She was told to call the department if she continues to receive the calls.

In another scam attempt, a Villager told police after she had a Web-based job interview, she sent a copy of her Social Security card and Arkansas ID. The interviewer told her she would receive a check, and would face legal action if she did not deposit it in her account.

An officer dispatched at 8:47 p.m. found a Chevrolet S-10 off the side of Sonora Way, with 2 men standing near it who appeared to be intoxicated. A wrecker towed the undamaged truck, and the man who said he had been the driver was told he could pick it up the next day.

A complainant said a westbound Chevrolet pickup on DeSoto Boulevard repeatedly slammed on its brakes for no apparent reason around at 8:58 p.m.



