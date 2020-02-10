Dollarway School District hosted its annual Career Exploration Camp Jan. 24 for eighth graders at Robert Morehead Middle School and 12th graders at Dollarway High School.

“Students were so excited as they gained hands-on experience in what it takes to become a firefighter and EMS professional,” according to a news release.

The district thanks the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Management Department and Southeast Arkansas College’s EMS/EMT professionals who conducted these workshops.

The day culminated with students touring the Be Pro Be Proud mobile unit, which is a “tricked-out trailer” with modified work station simulators that gave students the experience of being a commercial truck driver, heavy equipment operator and welder among other occupations.

“Students gained valuable insight and information on getting started in these innovative and in-demand professions,” according to the release. “Be Pro Be Proud is an initiative led by the Associated Industries of Arkansas that is spearheading the movement to bring a new generation of pride, progress and professionals to Arkansas’ skilled workforce.”

Career Exploration Camps are one-day learning experiences conducted throughout the state in collaboration with the Arkansas Career Coach program. The workshops funded by the Arkansas Department of Career Education Division of Career and Technical Education and the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

Dollarway’s program was coordinated by Marla Barnes, College & Career Coach. Assisting were RMMS and DHS teachers Marcellina Williams, Jeron Jefferson, Dedrick Cross and Rhonda Hill-Jones.

