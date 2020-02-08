A $50,000 cash only bond was set Friday for a Pine Bluff man arrested Thursday after fleeing from a car that had been reported stolen.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Keundra McLemore with theft by receiving.

Sheriff’s deputies found McLemore, 19, hiding in the attic of an abandoned house in the 1600 block of Oak Street, a short distance from 15th Avenue and Elm Street where the vehicle McLemore had been driving hit a tree.

Sheriff’s Investigator Charles White reported that Sgt. Courtney Kelly was on patrol at 12th Avenue and Poplar Street when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and Kelly reported seeing a handgun being thrown out of the car from the passenger side.

After the vehicle hit the tree, McLemore fled carrying what appeared to be a handgun and was found after a search by sheriff’s deputies and Pine Bluff Police.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Pine Bluff on Feb. 6.

When McLemore was questioned, he said he ran because he knew there were active warrants from Pulaski and Jefferson Counties.

Records at the Prosecutor’s Office showed that McLemore is facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property from an arrest in 2019.